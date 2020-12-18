Tenet (Robert Pattinson) is finally available on VOD!

There are only a few more days to wait before Santa Claus arrives. But also, before the arrival of Tenet, by Christopher Nolan, on VOD

The end of August may sound like the end of the holidays. But it also sounded like a much-anticipated moment for Christopher Nolan fans. Indeed, on August 26, the last nugget of the British director came out: Tenet. Well, if the fans loved the movie in theaters, know that you can find it on VOD in a few days.

It must be said that each Nolan film remains eagerly awaited. This is a feature film that elicits a lot of reaction and debate. With endings that can be interpreted differently.

Well, if some doubt it, maybe we should mention Inception or even Interstellar. Two other masterpieces by Nolan, before Tenet, which even today make us ask a lot of questions. Does Di Caprio’s top stop spinning? Is Matthew McConaughey still alive?

We have our opinions on this, but we will be careful not to communicate them to you. In short, after the Dunkirk “failure” Nolan was expected at the turn with Tenet. Eh it seems rather well to have succeeded this challenge.

While there are always going to be a lot of disappointments, this one has once again won over his early fans and that’s most important.

TENET COMING SOON ON VOD

But if there are still any haters of this one, or any disappointments of Tenet, you should know that you can watch the movie again soon. Especially since such a complex film has to be seen again. In order to understand all the cogs and winks that are there.

Indeed, know that good news has just fallen. As Allociné indicates, Nolan’s film should be available on VOD on December 24.

If some didn’t have any gift ideas, here’s a perfect one. Indeed, on the evening of the 24th, you will be able to go to the site which provided Tenet and do it again. We know that some Nolan fans sometimes redo his creations 10 or 20 times!

There is no doubt that his latest nugget should generate so much enthusiasm.



