Tenet: movie 20 million first weekend in USA

On his first weekend in the United States, Tenet earned $ 20 million at the box office. Christopher Nolan’s new film is the first blockbuster to open after the pandemic began. Warner Bros. took advantage of the Labor Day holiday in the USA to try to take more people to the approximately 2,800 rooms that showed the feature.

In the rest of the world, Tenet is approaching US $ 150 million, after reaching US $ 53 million at the opening, especially in the United Kingdom, France, South Korea and Germany. The sum of the box office during this weekend reached US $ 78.3 million. The figure is below what was originally expected, however, the studio recognizes that the film is doing well under the current circumstances.

“There is literally no context to compare the results of a film’s premiere during a pandemic with any other circumstance,” the studio said in a statement. “We are in an unprecedented scenario, so any comparison with the pre-Covid-19 world would be unfair and baseless.”

To reverse the investment of about $ 400 million, Warner Bros. expected $ 800 million in revenue. However, studio executives recognize that Tenet will have a different strategy, and that the amount can be raised, but for that he will need more time. David A. Gross, a box office analyst at FranchiseRe, said the film is performing best in the country’s setting.

“With a significant number of major US states and cities still closed, this is a fair opening,” said Gross. “Business in the US is improving, but a large number of viewers have not yet returned. For now, this is the best that can happen ”.

With John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Fiona Dourif, Kenneth Branagh and Clémence Poésy in the cast, Tenet is scheduled to debut in Brazil on October 15th.



