Tenet: check out the first reactions to the new Nolan film

Long awaited by fans, Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s new film, is due to arrive in some cinemas on August 26. As usual, some critics have had early access to a feature film and have already published their reviews.

Guy Lodge, Variety

“His reflections are more rooted in physics than in philosophy or psychology, with the script focusing on how things work in practice. [But Nolan’s film] Works best when he stops showing us his work and becomes the most extravagant game of James Bond you’ve seen, with cross-country trips and car chases that curl up like spaghetti. ”

Jessica Kiang, The New York Times

“Tenet dazzles the senses, but does not move the heart – a criticism common to all Nolan’s original films. But it is not just the lack of spirit that holds Tenet. Nolan imagines impossible technologies, but does not explore their deeper implications. frustrating because, with Sator (Kenneth Branagh), he comes so close. Sator’s motivation to bring the future to war with the past has frightening ramifications. Instead, at its peak, Nolan retreats to the relative safety of the film convention espionage. ”

Matt Purslow, IGN

“Tenet is not Christopher Nolan’s masterpiece, but it is another exciting entry in his canon. In a world where blockbuster cinema is dominated by franchises and sequences, it serves as a perfect demonstration of the pleasures of a disjointed and original narrative. Although not new, Tenet is Christopher Nolan’s ‘safest’ film in a few years. After two recent ambitious features by the filmmaker, Tenet has shown himself to be a bit conservative. Still, he remains more interesting than most. other great titles. ”

Leslie Felperin, The Hollywood Reporter

“If it looks like this review is shying away from describing the plot, this is not just a concern for avoiding spoilers. I watched the movie twice and I still feel very confused about what should be happening and why […]. In the end, [Tenet] becomes cold and cerebral – easy to admire, especially because he is so rich in audacity and originality, but almost impossible to love, due to the lack of a certain humanity. ”

Catherine Shoard, The Guardian

“Tenet’s real engine is its action sequences. They are good. Tenet is a palindrome, which means that it is possible for you to see a few scenes twice. However, despite all the interesting details of the reverse chronology, just now which remains in the imagination just as it does with Origin or Interstellar. ”

Alex Godfrey, Empire

“Tenet proves Nolan’s commitment to the emotions of the big screen. There’s a lot going on in this film to resurrect the cinema, to rip people off their TVs, masks and everything. When Tenet is done, you may not know what exactly is going on. , but it’s exciting. It’s really fun. “



