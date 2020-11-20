Tenet approached for the 2021 SAG nominations!

Tenet with Robert Pattinson could be nominated for SAG 2021! We give you more details on these speculations.

The Tenet movie starring Robert Pattinson could be nominated for the 2021 SAGs.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards recognize the work of actors in different categories. Going from best actor, best actress to best cast or best team of stuntmen.

In 2021 will therefore be held the 27th SAG Awards ceremony. Initially scheduled for February, it will finally take place on March 15, 2021.

You should know that this event is still eagerly awaited. And for good reason: it gives us a taste of the Oscars.

Variety magazine therefore looked into possible upcoming nominations. The media therefore expressed its speculations for the prize for best distribution.

Last year it was the South Korean film Parasite that triumphed. This year, Christopher Nolan’s film starring Robert Pattinson would stand a chance of being nominated. We tell you everything.

ROBERT PATTINSON: TENET HAS ALL HIS CHANCES

Among the films approached for the nominations are 3 Netflix productions! Just that.

We think indeed of The Trial of the Chicago 7, Mank and The Prom. While Amazon Studios could also be in the running with One Night in Miami. Eh yes !

Tenet, with Robert Pattinson would also have every chance. Released on August 26, Christopher Nolan’s film was a resounding success.

You should know that the director’s fans were impatiently awaiting his new film with Robert Pattinson and John David Washington. Eh yes ! In fact, its release date had been postponed several times due to theaters being closed.

It must be said that the world of cinema has suffered greatly from the health crisis. But not only ! Moviegoers needed a Nolan movie to cheer them up.

The film with Robert Pattinson then embarks us in a time labyrinth. Not easy to follow. Nor to understand everything! But that’s the secret to Nolan’s achievements. Case to be continued.



