Tenchu: director of Acquire talks about the series on PS5

Anyone who followed the birth of some franchises in the period of the first PlayStation should probably remember Tenchu, who has not won a new title since 2009. However, depending on the producer Acquire it can happen on the PlayStation 5.

Speaking to Famitsu magazine, Takuma Endo, president of the producer, revealed his desire to revive this franchise on the new PlayStation, in addition to pointing out that the new registration for Stealth Assassin made in Japan in 2018 rolled over only because the previous one was expired (however, this may bring the idea of at least one remake on the platform).

Would you like to see a Tenchu on Playstation 5? Share your opinion with other readers in the space provided for comments.