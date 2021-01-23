Tencent purchase Klei Entertainment

The Chinese giant continues to grow and acquires another video game studio, in this case Klei Entertainment, creators of Mark of the Ninja and Don’t Starve.

Jaime “Bigfoot” Cheng, the founder of Klei Entertainment, has confirmed on the developer’s forums that most of the company has been acquired by Tencent. “This deal will help us navigate an ever-changing industry and allow us to focus on what we do best: making unique experiences that no one else can do,” Cheng said, before promising that things will continue for them more or more. less equal. “Klei will maintain her full creative autonomy and decision-making power in the different aspects of the studio, such as choosing projects or hiring talent. I will continue to run the studio, so it just involves some boring administrative and financial adjustments.”

Tencent, a giant in the shade

Klei Entertainment is a Canadian developer who, since its founding in July 2005, has achieved several major hits on the indie scene. Two stand out at their head: Mark of the Ninja and Don’t Starve. The purchase by Tencent will make the study make the leap to the big leagues, as the Chinese giant has already become a power within the sector. A powerhouse that invested in more than 31 video game companies in 2020 alone. Before Klei, for example, Tencent’s latest move had been the acquisition of Leyou Technologies for a million and a half dollars, which made them take over Digital Extremes (the makers of Warframe) and Splash Damage (Gears Tactics). And incredibly, this is just crumbs next to some of his other possessions, like Riot Games (League of Legends) or 40% of Epic Games (Fortnite). We will see if the transaction figures are announced in the next few days and if Klei announces its next project soon, which after Hot Lava we have heard too much about them.