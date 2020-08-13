Tencent, owner of WeChat, shrugs off the ban

WeChat recently came up with a ban on Chinese companies in America. Tencent, the developer of the application for President Donald Trump’s ban move, took a condescending attitude, thinking that the decision would only affect its operations in America.

WeChat made condescending statements after the ban

It has long been known that a ban against Chinese tech firms and social media apps would come. However, the decisions taken were enough to shock. While the owner of TikTok, ByteDance, was shocked after the decision, the company that owns WeChat found itself in the middle of the tension between the two countries in Tencent. However, Tencent, the world’s largest gaming company, almost belittled the Trump administration by announcing a 37 percent increase in the second quarter results announced on Wednesday.

According to the BBC’s report, James Mitchell, chief strategy officer of Tencent on the issue, said, “If you look at the decisions taken in May 2019 and a few days ago, you will see that it only covers places under the jurisdiction of the United States. Therefore, looking at the companies that advertise in our activities in China, I can say that we do not see any problems. ” He used his expressions.

One of the biggest problems the company will experience may be that iPhones will completely remove Chinese-based applications from their stores. Because the realization of this situation will affect Apple’s sales in China as well as damage the company. In addition, the technology giant is implementing a messaging platform called Weixin in China, which it thinks will not be affected.

The US revenues of WeChat, which has more than one billion users around the world, account for 2 percent of its total market share. Last Friday, US President Donald Trump signed two different decrees, citing national security concerns, forcing American firms to stop cooperating with TikTok and WeChat within 45 days. The step, which is part of the Safe Networks project, aims to completely remove Communist-ruled China from the American communication system.



