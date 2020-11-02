Tencent is on the agenda with new record claims

Tencent, the producer of games such as PUBG, Call of Duty Mobile and Honor of King, has managed to outpace its rivals in many respects. It was claimed that the Honor of Kings game broke an active user record.

Honor of Kings is on the agenda with an active user record

Honor of Kings, which is constantly among the top-grossing games worldwide, continues to increase its competition with PUBG, another game belonging to Tencent. Honor of Kings game is claimed to break a record with 100 million instant users. Although there is no official statement yet, the popularity of the game hints at this.

“Honor of Kings achieved the title of the highest grossing mobile game this year,” said game analyst Daniel Ahmad. But many people in western countries may never have heard of it. The Moba game, which has been actively developed since 2015, can only be played in China. Despite this, Honor of Kings, which is among the most successful games in the world, was able to find a place in China with 600 million players and continues to break a record. ”Used expressions.

The Honor of Kings game was criticized by the local media for misrepresenting historical events and manipulating players. Tencent, which tightened its age control after this incident, avoided many problems with its move.



