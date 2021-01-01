Tencent Games Removed from Huawei App Store

Mobile games released by Tencent as of this morning have been removed from Huawei’s app store. There is a dispute between the two companies as Huawei claims half of Tencent’s game revenues, allegedly.

Tencent, a Chinese gaming, entertainment, artificial intelligence and cloud computing company, has fallen into a major crisis with another Chinese company, Huawei. According to the statement made by Tencent, the two companies could not agree on revenue sharing for mobile games and Tencent Games’ games were removed from Huawei’s app store.

As you know, Tencent is the publisher of many popular games such as PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile. Huawei, on the other hand, holds 41 percent of the Chinese smartphone market and 15 percent of the global smartphone market with the millions of smartphones it sells every year. Therefore, it is possible to say that the agreement between the two companies will affect a wide range of users.

Allegedly Huawei wants half of Tencent game revenues

Tencent said in a statement on the subject, “Tencent Games products were removed from the app store this morning after Huawei’s mobile game platform did not renew our Mobile Game Promotion Project Agreement as planned. Active communication is currently underway to continue (serving) as soon as possible. ” used the expressions.

According to the news Reuters based on its resources, Huawei demands a 50 percent commission on application revenue. Currently, neither Huawei nor Tencent have answered questions about these allegations. In the meantime, let’s say that it is known that different game developers also object to Huawei’s share of game revenues.



