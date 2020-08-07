Temtem, will have a version for PS5 and Xbox Series X

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions have been canceled. Backers will be able to update for free to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as the developers have announced through a message to their patrons. This confirms a version for Microsoft’s next-gen console.

Straddling the current and the new generation, Temtem has confirmed its launch on PlayStation 5. It did so during the broadcast of the State of Play, Sony’s digital event where news for its machines has been announced. Thus, the so-called Spanish Pokémon will have its place in the catalog of this new system. The announcement has been made through a trailer, which you can see in this news. And when will it be published? As Crema Games has revealed, Temtem is scheduled for next year 2021.

That same year, its launch on current generation machines is also contemplated. Not surprisingly, the developer confirmed that it plans to publish the game on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. The MMORPG, which has come out under the early access model, was born after a successful Kickstarter campaign. Now, the project will benefit from the capabilities of the new system and will move to 60 fps with 4K resolution, as confirmed by the company to IGN. It is unclear if an Xbox Series X version will be released.

PS5, backward compatibility and improvements

Unlike its predecessor, PlayStation 5 will incorporate backward compatibility with the previous console. Although there are still many unknowns to be revealed, Sony Interactive Entertainment has ensured that almost all PlayStation 4 games will work on the new system. As for intergenerational video games, many of the companies that work on a version for the new generation allow the owners of the versions of the current consoles to update for free to enjoy the best version (it remains to be seen what will happen with Temtem). One of them is Marvel’s Avengers, the new Crystal Dynamics title released by Square Enix.

The Avengers game will add exclusive content on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Not surprisingly, Spider-Man will only be available on Sony consoles. This has caused the anger of not a few players in the community, but the study has tried to justify it. As they have explained, the Japanese company maintains a special relationship with Marvel, since they have the film rights of the climber. Therefore, Crystal Dynamics has limited itself to seizing the opportunity.

After several delays, Marvel’s Avengers will be released on September 4 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia. Later in the year, when the new consoles go on sale, it will also see the light of day on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.



