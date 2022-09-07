TemTem: The Best Guide to TemTem for Beginners

​To get started in the world of TemTem, players will first need to choose one of the three starting creatures to help them challenge others and defeat them. The choice is between Crystle, Smazee and Houchic.

The first player that players can choose is Krystle in this Pokemon-like game. He is described as a crystal temtem, which means that he is strong against electric and mental. The weaknesses of crystals include both Fire and Earth. They come from the Tukma region. Crystal is TemTem number 072 and amphibious. Here are his stats:

HP: 34 STA: 22 SPD: 19 ATK: 31 DEF: 37 SPATK: 28 SPDEF: 25

The evolution of TemTem Crystle looks like this:

Crystle – Evolves after 30 levels in Sherald Sherald – Evolves in Tortenite after 21 levels Tortenite – Final Evolution

Crystal and Evolutions can learn many crystal-type techniques for combat, as well as one wind-type TemTem technique and some neutral techniques.

Smazee is the next possible option from which TemTem players can choose in this challenging MMO video game. These little monkey-like guys belong to hand-to-hand combat, they are Earth and Crystal. Their weakness is Mental and other Close combat. Its TemTem number is 092. His trait is Fever Rush.

HP: 26 STA: 22 SPD: 17 ATK: 16 DEF: 14 SPATK: 13 SPDEF: 13

Smazee also has just three complete evolutions:

Smazee – Evolves after 29 levels in Baboong Baboong – Evolves after 23 levels in Seasmunch Seasmunch – Final Evolution

This TemTem only starts with neutral and melee moves, but can also get ground moves.

The last possible starter is called Houchic. It’s a mental theme that makes him strong against neutral and melee combat. His weakness is the Crystal. This starter has the number 32 and has a Soft Touch feature.

HP: 24 STA: 22 SPD: 16 ATK: 14 DEF: 14 SPATK: 17 SPDEF: 15

Three evolutions of this TemTem:

Houchic – Evolves after 29 levels in Tental Tental – Evolves after 24 levels in Nagaise Nagaise – Final Evolution

This TemTem uses mostly mental attacks and movements, but he can also learn several neutral and one natural type movement in this creature gathering type game.

Now that the players understand each of the starters a little better, here is more information about how the game is going:

Although it will take some time, players will be able to get any of the three starters in the wild. The first TemTem that players will encounter in the wild is Crystle. The starting temtems will never be Luma versions, so a full reboot of the game will never yield one of these rarer temtems.