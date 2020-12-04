Temtem shown on PS5 in new gameplay

Early Access begins December 8. The video game from the Spanish studio CremaGames is one of the first great indies for PlayStation 5.

Countdown to the premiere of Temtem Early Access exclusively on PS5. The Spanish studio CremaGames, after almost three years of development, has everything ready to kick off one of the most anticipated independent games of 2021. The Aerial Archipelago —which will have 4 of the 6 islands in this Early Access— shown in depth in a new gameplay on PlayStation 5.

Temtem, the massively multiplayer creature collection game

The adventure in Temtem, as a proposal for a massively multiplayer game of collection, combat and exchange of creatures, goes through choosing our first companion. We have several to choose from, which we will learn about below:

Crystle: characterized by its good defense and attack, it has movements like Crystal Spikes.

Smazee: swift in his movements like Uppercut, he promises to knock out those who get lost for a second.

Houchic – Versatile and suitable for any Temtem tamer, this creature is adept at psychic moves like Beta Burst.

Temtem’s battles are turn-based and strategy is based on a resistance system that encourages the calculation of our actions. With each movement made, the resistance is reduced, so you have to calculate very well which attack to use at each moment. “There are dozens of items that you can tame with different strengths, weaknesses, and unique characteristics. You can also breed Temtem to transfer techniques and traits, creating unique combinations not found in the wild. ” This early access version of Temtem we can also raise, one of the most demanded requests from the community during the alpha and beta.

Finally, the last blog post highlights the customization of our tamer; there are many aesthetic options for our character.

Temtem advance purchase has a reduced price

As we said before, Temtem opens this December 8 with more than 100 exclusive Tems, more than 30 hours of content and a total of four of the six islands designed by CremaGames in the Aerial Archipelago. The standard version is priced at 37.99 euros, while the Early Access, which also includes avatar pieces and the Camo Outfit, is priced at 39.99 euros. Afterwards, the game will cost 54.99 euros, so those interested in the title can save a lot if they get it before the end of the early access period.



