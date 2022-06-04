Temptation Island: Mark thinks Hanyu proposed to Ash as an apology

According to Temptation Island host Mark L. Wahlberg, Hania Stocker proposed to Ash Lamir during the last bonfire as an apology to Ash. The couple came to the show seemingly doomed from the very beginning. Haniya was unfaithful to Ash and usually called her a friend in front of other people, instead of confirming that they were in a relationship. When they joined the show, Ash quickly established a connection with Taylor Patrick. There was a lot of chemistry in the couple, and they seemed to understand each other in a way that Ash and Hania never understood. The cast also discovered that Taylor gave them the love that Hania never did.

It seemed likely that Ash and Taylor would leave Temptation Island together. However, when it came time for the last bonfire, everything went differently. A few episodes earlier, Hania joined Luke Vekselberger when he went shopping for wedding rings, and they both bought rings for their partners. While Luke and Iris Jardiel were doing well, Ash quickly rejected Haniya’s offer. They ended up leaving the island alone, and during the reunion episode it was revealed that Taylor had given Ash a fake phone number when they left Temptation Island.

Many have wondered why Hania proposed at all when it seemed unlikely that Ash would say yes, and host Mark thinks he knows why. The host of the show was a guest on the Reality Steve Podcast, where he talked about the season finale and the reunion episodes. Mark testified that, in his opinion, Hania proposed not because he was sure Ash would say yes, but instead as an apology to them for how badly he treated his partner. The host said that the offer was “kind of an apology to Ash so that Ash would see a very dramatic and unpredictable response that would speak to his supposed height.”

Mark doesn’t necessarily think Haniya’s intentions were selfish, but he also doesn’t think he was ready to get married. The owner of Temptation Island believes that Ash said “no”, it was profitable, and believes that Hanyu may even have been pleased, since he was not really ready for the engagement. Hania began to grow and develop as a person after Ash slept with Taylor, and he realized that he could really lose his partner. By the reunion, he seemed like a much more mature and healed person who understood Ash’s pain and why they weren’t ready to get married.

Although things didn’t go according to plan for Honey, it was definitely for the best. The two of them didn’t seem ready for marriage, especially after everything they’d been through on the show. Mark’s explanation of the proposal makes a lot of sense, since there was no evidence that Ash would ever want to be with Hania again. Fortunately, he seems to have made a lot of progress since Temptation Island, and even though he lost Ash, he took a fresh look at himself.