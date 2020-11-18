Temporary messages in desktop version for Windows 10

Temporary messages are now available on WhatsApp Web and Desktop for Windows 10 Discover its limitations!

WhatsApp Desktop version for Windows 10 was recently updated to app version 2.2045.19.0., And this update comes with some improved features, bug fixes, and auto-disappearing messages feature.

Messages that disappear automatically or temporary messages is a new feature that WhatsApp has introduced in its different versions for Android, iOS and now WhatsApp Web / Desktop. This feature allows users to choose to allow WhatsApp to delete their messages after a period of 7 days.

First spotted by WBI, there are a few important things to understand how ephemeral messages or the auto-disappearing messages feature works.

The reality of temporary WhatsApp messages

First, users can send temporary or short-lived messages to any of their contacts. As mentioned above, these messages will stay in the chat for 7 days, but after that, they will be deleted automatically. Now, in individual chats, both participants can enable and disable this feature as they wish. But in group chats, only group admins can enable or disable the feature.

Second, let’s say someone sends a WhatsApp message that doesn’t open for 7 days. After that, the message would disappear on its own, but the preview will still be available in notifications until that chat is opened.

One important thing to remember is that when you quote a reply to an ephemeral message, it will remain visible as quoted text in the chat window even after 7 days. Similarly, when an ephemeral message is forwarded to a chat room / group / window where the auto-disappearing messages feature has been disabled, the temporary message will remain visible in the forwarded chat.

If you receive an ephemeral message and before it disappears after 7 days, you make a backup copy of the chat, that message will remain visible and will also be included in the backup. Once you restore your backup, only then will the temporary messages be deleted automatically.

When you receive a media file, it is usually automatically downloaded to your phone’s gallery, unless you have disabled the option to automatically download media files. Now, if you have enabled the auto-disappearing messages feature, your auto-downloaded media files will be temporarily available in chat windows and will automatically disappear after 7 days. But they will remain in your phone storage, so you won’t lose everything.

So this is the reality of the ephemeral message feature or messages disappearing on their own. Apart from this, the latest desktop version of WhatsApp also comes with various bug fixes and many improvements on the performance front.

Activate ephemeral messages on WhatsApp Web

The way to activate this functionality is very simple, we just have to do the following:

Enter the official WhatsApp Web site

Log in by scanning the QR code of the PC with the mobile device

Enter the chat where you want to activate it

Click on the three vertical dots and select “Group info”

Inside scroll down the menu

Just below “Group settings” you will see the “Temporary messages” function

Select that option and click on “Activated”

Now these messages are active, and the moment you return to the chat, you will see a new card inside it where you can check that the temporary messages that disappear are activated.

WhatsApp Web leaves Microsoft Legacy

As we previously informed you in La Verdad Noticias, there were many reasons why Microsoft Edge could no longer make WhatsApp Web work, but after the official confirmation of the cessation of operations, the real reason was revealed.

The legacy version of Microsoft Edge has very little life ahead of it, and the decision made by Facebook regarding WhatsApp Web is one more example of that. Obviously, and unlike other developments, such as Flash, the veteran browser will arrive in 2021, and probably until 2022 as well.

Facebook has decided to act restrictively and, as we read on Softpedia, has chosen to make WhatsApp web, the browser version of the popular messaging service, stop working in the legacy version of Microsoft Edge.

It is worth mentioning that the Netmarket Share site assigned a 7.75% market percentage to Microsoft Edge, while StatCounter only gave it 5.83, this taking into account the use of WhatsApp Web either on PC or Mac with the browser.



