Telltale Games may be a good candidate for the role of a Star Wars game

Over the years, Telltale Games has made a name for itself by creating quite intriguing stories based on pre-set IP addresses. The studio started with games based on IP such as “Sam and Max”, “Back to the Future” and “Jurassic Park”, but found itself in the spotlight thanks to the award-winning series “The Walking Dead”. Players were attracted to these titles because of the intriguing characters, heartfelt stories and the ability to shape the trajectory of the narrative. Although the studio had some financial problems in 2018, it was revived and continues to puff on IP-based stories, but it has not yet turned to Star Wars.

Telltale Games has touched IP addresses ranging from Game of Thrones and The Walking Dead to Batman and Guardians of the Galaxy, but the studio has barely explored the world of large-scale science fiction. He will soon be exploring The Expanse universe in a brand new story that will be his first foray into the sci-fi galaxy outside of Marvel Comics and Borderlands, and he shouldn’t be the last. The writing style and choice-based gameplay are well suited to Star Wars. Star Wars is filled to the brim with stories waiting to be told and characters waiting to be explored, making it a great sandbox for Telltale Games to loaf around in.

Telltale Games Knows How to Write a Story

Telltale Games has created some of the most exciting stories in the gaming industry. Although the games have been criticized for their basic gameplay and graphics, they have often been praised for the writing and choices that were imposed on the player. The studio has been able to adapt this narrative to all kinds of different IP addresses from different media, and it continues to expand its catalog with the upcoming The Expanse and The Wolf Among Us 2.

Many players will not soon forget the heartbreaking story of Clementine and Lee in “The Walking Dead”, the tragic story of the House of Forrester in “Game of Thrones”, the fantastic story of Bigby Wolf in “The Wolf among Us” and the adventures of Bruce Wayne in the series “Batman” from Telltale. While the games themselves varied in quality, the writing mostly remained fairly consistent and cemented Telltale’s role as a studio for episodic adventures. Time will tell if the new Telltale Games will be able to maintain the same level of writing that Telltale was known for before 2018, and if possible, then Disney should consider letting the studio roam its playground.

“Star Wars” could benefit from an Episodic adventure

Star Wars is one of the biggest franchises in the world right now, and it’s only going to grow as Disney plans all kinds of Disney Plus shows and movies. He has also had a significant impact on the gaming world over the years with games like Star Wars Battlefront 2 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and a number of new Star Wars games are in various stages of development. While many of these games take the form of action-adventure or shooter games, very few of them go the way of episodes.

It looks like Telltale Games has mastered the art of episodic choice-based games, and Star Wars might be perfect for such a game. The galaxy is filled with stories and characters that have yet to be explored, and the Telltale Games series can do just that. This can take fans to an unknown corner of the galaxy and tell a completely new story of the franchise. The players’ choices will affect the trajectory of this story and shape the universe they have fallen in love with over the years.

The vast galaxy of “Star Wars” combined with the magnificent scenario of Telltale Games can lead to the creation of a magnificent science fiction episodic game. While the studio hasn’t had much experience in galactic adventures outside of Marvel, it has a lot of experience playing in someone else’s sandbox. The upcoming series The Expanse: A Telltale will show players if Telltale can create an exciting large-scale sci-fi story, and if it can, then Star Wars should be the next step.