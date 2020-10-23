Tells you if the McDonalds ice cream machine is broken

It is clear that the great advances of Humanity arise from needs. The one that we are going to tell you is not of that magnitude, but it will make more than one life a little happier: Let’s meet Rashiq Zhid, a 24-year-old software engineer who was on a hot day last July through Berlin, Germany, and he wanted to eat ice cream from McDonalds. But when he got to the store, bang, the ice cream machine was broken.

McBroken, I’m Loving it!

Being damaged, it did not allow to order an ice cream either on the order screen or through the McDonalds mobile app. Frustrated – as is often the case when you want ice cream and can’t have it – Zhid returned home to the United States and began developing an idea he had had in Berlin. An idea called McBroken.

The engineer went to work with the McDonald’s mobile app, without much success. The system detected it as an automated activity (bot), when through an API it tried to buy an ice cream in each of the establishments in the United States, an action that repeated every minute, and for which it ended up blocked.

After finding the appropriate time slot of 30 minutes, Zhid was able to know if the ice cream machine of the establishments is working or not. This information is displayed on the McBroken website, which displays a map with the locations of all McDonald’s locations in the United States.

A success although at the moment only in the USA

On the map, a green dot indicates those establishments where the ice cream machine is in operation and a red dot indicates those where it is broken. In addition, McBroken has a column on the right side of the page that shows different statistics. Currently, 10.27% of McDonald’s ice cream machines in the United States are not working.

The creator notes that he launched this tool with the intention of being something funny, but within 20 minutes of its launch, the page received 10,000 visitors. “I did it for fun. But people were saying ‘this is the best I’ve seen all week.’

At the moment McBroken only reflects the broken machines in the establishments of the United States, although hopefully Zhid expands it to the rest of the world. Or at least McDonalds bought the idea for their official app, since McDonalds VP of Communications in the USA has already tweeted his support for the project.



