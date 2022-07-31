Telling the story of Revan would be too difficult for Star Wars

The film adaptation of the Revan story “Knights of the Old Republic” (KOTOR) is something that many would like to see, but bringing such a confusing arch to the big screen would be a difficult task for Star Wars. While Lucasfilm is trying to move away from the Skywalker saga, the future of theatrical Star Wars is still in limbo, with projects like Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron, Taika Waititi’s untitled Star Wars movie and Kevin Feige’s production all in different films. stages of development. As a way to distance the franchise from the familiar Skywalker saga, as well as answer the call of a part of the audience, the Knights of the Old Republic seem like an obvious choice.

Before Disney bought Lucasfilm, the idea of the “Star Wars” canon wasn’t as strict as it is today. In the period between Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace, many publishers told their own Star Wars stories in comics and novels, such as Timothy Zahn’s widely acclaimed Thrawn trilogy. “Star Wars” continued to spread to other media even after the prequels began to be released in theaters, and in 2003 LucasArts, now renamed Lucasfilm Games, released the first “Knights of the Old Republic”. The game was developed for Windows and the first Xbox and followed the Sith attack on the Republic more than 4,000 years before the events of the Star Wars prequels.

The medieval setting, the number of Sith involved in the story, and the aesthetics of the time when the Jedi and Sith were still at war made Knights of the Old Republic a fan favorite. The game and its sequel, Knights of the Old Republic II, took some of the best prequel concepts about the Force and the Jedi and expanded them in a way that even George Lucas films could not. One of the highlights of Knights of the Old Republic was the story of Revan, a force-sensitive turned Sith lord who fought both on the side of the Jedi and against them. Darth Revan can be considered the main character of Knights of the Old Republic, and fan auditions for this role were as common as requests for the Star Wars KOTOR movie. Thus, Knights of the Old Republic and Revan have become almost synonymous, and this is the source of the problems associated with a potential KOTOR movie.

Problems with making a KOTOR movie

While the Old Republic setting itself may be the source of many new original Star Wars stories, requests for the Knights of the Old Republic movie suggest that the history of the games will be embodied in live action. This includes characters such as Darth Malak, Revan and Bastilla, as well as the storyline of the Sith armada that descended on the Republic. However, given that this story has already been told in other media, Lucasfilm found itself in a hopeless situation. If the potential movie “Knights of the Old Republic” simply retells the same story of Revan from the games, but with some adaptations so that it all works in a full-length film, then it could be criticized for being a smaller version of the game. Similarly, if Disney uses the setting of the Old Republic to tell a story unrelated to the events of KOTOR, then the film will also be received with a lot of criticism for the absence of names such as Revan and Bastilla. There is also a possibility that the KOTOR movie uses the same characters from the games, but in a completely different story, which most likely will not be well received either.

Revan’s Story Is Too Big to be Limited to a Movie

In addition to these problems, translating Revan’s story for live action in the new Star Wars canon would be difficult in terms of structure. Even with adaptations, it will not be easy to fit the story told in Knights of the Old Republic and Knights of the Old Republic II into a film or even a trilogy of films. In fact, the two games have a total of 60 hours of content, and this only applies to the main plot. The pace of the video game and the movie are completely different, and the full-length adaptation of The Knights of the Old Republic risks either rushing or missing important parts of the Revan story.

The solution to this problem could be the TV show “Knights of the Old Republic” on Disney+. The episodic format will theoretically allow Lucasfilm to tell the story of Revan more truthfully. However, all of the current Disney+ “Star Wars” series have been small character-centered adventures with a relatively short overall runtime. The Knights of the Old Republic show, even if it focuses only on Revan, should be bigger than all previous Star Wars TV shows, including in terms of budget. Even if Obi-Wan Kenobi looked cheap at times, it’s hard to imagine that a series based on a much more niche character would get a much bigger budget.