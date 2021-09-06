Telepathy, A Song That BTS Dedicates Especially To ARMY

Telepathy, Suga wrote a great song for ARMY, it’s about ‘Telepathy’. BTS has shocked the world with all their songs and one of them is ‘Telepathy’, do you know what message they wanted to give to ARMY?

On November 20, 2020, BTS released the album ‘BE’ , a record full of excellent songs that every Bangtan fan loved; The idols revealed more of their talents, thoughts, feelings and emotions through songs like ‘Life Goes On’ , ‘Blue & Gray’ or ‘Fly To My Room’ .

The critics received this album very well, although they took it as risky, it had many successes and generated great songs for the fandom , with different facets of idols and with much more from within; In addition, ‘Dynamite’ is also included , a track that represented a worldwide success for Bangtan Sonyeondan .

In this album , we can also find ‘Telepathy’ a song with a special shine , not only because of how good it sounds, the vibes it gives when listening to it; but also because it was made especially for ARMY , what is the history of this song?

SUGA COMPOSED BTS’S TELEPATHY ESPECIALLY FOR ARMY

We know very well that Suga is an excellent writer and composer , his talent, creativity and originality are tattooed in Bangtan without hesitation; so for ‘BE’ there would be no exceptions and he would definitely put all his essence for the songs of this production.

Yoongi plays the guitar and it is something that also helps him to compose, when he takes this instrument and starts playing it, his mind travels and he easily begins to write , as happened with ‘Telepathy’; he began to play a rhythm on his guitar and to follow it, he wrote the song where he could cross pop and hip-hop . 30 minutes was enough for Suga to finish Telepathy.

Suga wrote ‘Telepathy’ as a love letter to ARMY, to cheer up his faithful fandom and let them know that the Bangtan Boys always think of their fans and have them in mind for everything.

WHAT DOES THE BTS SONG TELEPATHY SAY IN ENGLISH?

For the full message of BTS’s ‘Telepathy’ , here is the English translation of the lyrics of this song:

[Chorus: Jung Kook, Jimin, SUGA]

Among the days that feel the same

I feel happiest when I meet you

Among the different everyday lives

You’re the most special person to me

[Verse 1: SUGA]

Everything’s fine, right? You’re doing well, right?

I feel like I’m, well, floating on air these days

Thanks to having so much time

With this much time I’m writing a song like this

This is a song for you, yeah, song, yeah, song

[Verse 2: j-hope, Jung Kook]

Let’s go to the blue sea

That blue sea where we used to play together

Leavе your pointless worries aside for a momеnt

Let’s enjoy together and remember together

The small island in the middle of the blue sea

[Pre-Chorus: V, Jung Kook]

We may be far apart now

But our hearts are still the same

Even if you’re not by my side, yeah

Even if I’m not by your side, yeah

You know we’re together

[Chorus]

Among the days that feel the same

I feel happiest when I meet you

Among the different everyday lives

You’re the most special person to me

[Verse 3: RM]

I wake up in the morning like wild grass, I check you like a mirror

My eyes are full of you instead of sleep, my bruised knees feel heavy again

I stroll the streets thinking about our road allowed us by this star

Oh, can I be your Bibilly Hills like you did the same to me (Baby)?

[Verse 4: Jimin, Jin, V]

Too fast is a little dangerous

Too slow is a little boring

Let’s try matching our speeds

Without going too fast

Or going to slow

This is a pretty long and fun roller coaster

[Pre-Chorus: Jimin, All]

Although we’re far apart now

Our hearts are still the same

Even if you’re not by my side, yeah

Even if I’m not by your side, yeah

You know we’re together

[Chorus]

Among the days that feel the same

I feel happiest when I meet you

Among the different everyday lives

You’re the most special person to me

This is how Suga wrote this song for his fanbase , letting them know that the love they give is always reciprocated and that despite the contingency, ARMY and BTS were far away, their hearts would always be together.