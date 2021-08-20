Telegram ‘zoa’ Google and Apple Using Brazilian Meme

Telegram: Keeping the mocking profile, the official profile of Telegram on Twitter committed another of its adventures this Friday (20). The page named Google and Apple by name, noting that companies charge their users for storing files in the cloud.

To joke with companies and say that those who use the messenger app do not need to pay for storage, which is still unlimited, the company used a Brazilian meme. Check out the moment below.

The famous gif of the man trying to hold back a laugh is a classic starring the carioca humorist Eduardo Sterbitch. The video, which left the country’s borders and went viral around the world, appeared in an interview given by Sterbitch to Jô Soares in 2016.

Despite the joke, many people accused the company of lying, as its cloud service would not be comparable to Google Drive or iCloud. However, the official profile advocates that users can “store any media and documents they want using the app and then access them from any of their devices”.

history of fuss

The fight between Telegram and competitors is quite old. In one of the cases that had the most repercussions, the app was able to “give back” on WhatsApp after an attempt to make fun of the rival.

The app’s CEO, Pavel Durov, has already entered the fray. On his public channel in the app, Durov went so far as to say that iPhone users are Apple’s slaves and that Apple’s systems are “stuck in the Middle Ages”.