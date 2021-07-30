Telegram Wins Video Call With Up To 1,000 Viewers

The Telegram announced this Friday (30), that up to 1,000 people can watch a video call in the application at the same time. In addition to the boost, from now on up to 30 participants (limit) can stream video from both the camera and the screen.

According to the company, the novelty is aimed at allowing more people to participate in “online classes and rap battles”. “We will continue to increase this limit until all humans on Earth can join a group call to watch us sing the iodelei (singing with phonetic syllables) and celebrate,” the company guaranteed.

The function is now also available for cell phones and tablets, where it is possible to open a side panel and have a split-screen view, video grid and access to the list of participants. Use can be either horizontally or vertically.

This is a big news for video calls, as the app already gives access to an unlimited number of participants in voice calls.

In addition to the novelty, Telegram added the option of sharing screen with sound to video calls in private, since it was possible to share the camera. With this feature, you will be able to show to another person what is being played on your cell phone screen, including the sounds of music, games, etc.

To give you an idea, few tools, including Zoom, allow a larger number of viewers (10 thousand in the paid plan) in a video call. Direct competitors such as WhatsApp and Messenger limit video calls to 8 and 50 participants/viewers, respectively.