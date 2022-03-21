Telegram Will Monitor The 100 Most Popular Channels In Brazil

Telegram was released again to operate in Brazil last Sunday (20), in a decision by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) that followed the initial determination of Minister Alexandre de Moraes. Gradually, details begin to emerge about what the messenger did to get the ban lifted.

According to Agência Brasil, the app promised to “monitor the 100 most popular channels in the country and monitor the Brazilian media”. There are no details on how this supervision of the channels will happen or which groups are, but these hundred represent more than 95% of the app’s public message views in the national territory.

“We believe that this measure will be impactful, as it allows us to identify dangerous and deliberately false information on Telegram more efficiently,” the company said, according to Veja.

More actions are expected

Telegram will also partner with verification agencies to ensure the reliability of information exchanged in public groups and reinforce punishments for accounts accused of spreading fake news. Telegram’s representative in Brazil for legal matters was also chosen: lawyer Alan Campos Elias Thomaz, who will have direct contact with the company’s management to respond more quickly and in an official manner to inquiries from national authorities.

According to Mobile Time, the channel of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, is on the list — he has more than 1.1 million subscribers and had a post deleted also at the behest of the STF, for violation of local laws and accusations. to the electoral system.

The CEO and founder of Telegram, Pavel Durov, apologized to the STF and claimed that the emails sent by the representatives were “lost” and therefore ignored.