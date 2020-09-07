Telegram web version: learn to use it in simple steps

In recent years, digital communication has consistently benefited from the vast number of mechanisms available for its use. Applications often save users’ lives by providing a number of very promising features.

If before people needed to communicate via SMS on their cell phones, nowadays it is possible to send direct messages on several social networks, which can also be used as communication platforms via chat on smartphones.

Of course, specific applications for communication are essential today, as we live in an era of constant information speed. Years ago, we learned some of the main tricks of the internet with MSN, which has been on the rise for a long time. So, we continue to experience the benefits of Skype, with its video calls, and today we have applications such as Whatsapp and Telegram, which are specific forms of digital communication at our disposal.

Telegram, for example, was launched in 2013 and remains today as an alternative to the popular hegemony of Whatsapp. Among its functions is the interaction through groups, contacts and sharing of videos, photos and animated GIFs – all conversations are encrypted. The application can be accessed by smartphones and also computers in versions created directly for the web.

But how to use all these resources properly? Let’s look at some simple steps on how to connect to Telegram via the web.

Telegram web version: step by step

First of all, access the platform’s official page for the web version in your browser.

Next, you need to provide some basic information, filling in the data that is requested. It is necessary to inform the cell phone number, not forgetting the area code, to proceed. It is worth mentioning that Telegram is already able to identify, from the beginning, the country code (in this case, Brazil) and automatically selects it using its +55 prefix.

After filling in this basic information, you can press the “Enter” key or click on the “Next” button to move on.

After they are sent to the page, Telegram will send a confirmation code directly to the cell phone number entered. Thus, it is important to ensure that you have a device linked to that number on your side so that this step can be successfully completed.

This code must be informed on the Telegram website so that the session can be started.

If the code is entered correctly, the Telegram web version will open in a moment, and you will receive a warning on your smartphone informing you of the new access on a new device in the web version. From there, all your contacts, groups and messages can be accessed by the computer, facilitating your communication.

It is important to remember that it is necessary to already have an account on the Telegram application to be able to access it via the web.

That done, enjoy all these features of Telegram web version directly in your preferred browser!



