Telegram to be investigated for pornographic deep fakes

The Telegram messenger became the target of an investigation because of pornographic deep fakes circulating on the platform. The Italian Data Protection Authority opened a process to investigate complaints that a channel on the app allowed the creation of erotic photos and videos using the faces of other people without authorization.

The original complaint came from the security company Sensity, which discovered more than 100,000 images generated and shared on Telegram channels until July 2020. The work was done automatically by bots, and the user had to pay to have the image without a mark. water and with a higher level of nudity. Apparently, the software used was DeepNude, which was banned from GitHub in 2019 and abandoned by the creator himself precisely because he realized the risks of creation. Some copies, however, were saved and continued to circulate.

For injuring the dignity and privacy of the user, the agency will ask Telegram for more information about the case, to verify the extent to which the platform has acted in order to cooperate with current laws. The fact of allowing the bot to operate on a large scale and perhaps guaranteeing the conservation of manipulated images will also be taken into account.



