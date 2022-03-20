Telegram Receives 24 Hours To Comply With Orders And Deletes Bolsonaro’s Post

Telegram has until this Sunday (20) to comply with a new list of court orders issued by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Alexandre de Moraes. In a determination released on Saturday (19), the minister mentioned that the measures were partially fulfilled, but that they are part of the process to “release” the application in the country.

Last Friday (18), Moraes published the decision to block Telegram in Brazil for ignoring Brazilian justice. The request, made by the Federal Police (PF), aimed at the exclusion of profiles that disseminate fake news and protection measures against infringing channels.

“Telegram, so far, has partially complied with the court orders, and full compliance is necessary for the suspension decision handed down on 3/17/2022 to be removed”, says the publication. Also on Saturday, a post by President Jair Bolsonaro, released on his channel with more than 1.1 million subscribers on August 4, 2021, was deleted.

Instead of the content, the following warning is now indicated on the channel: “This message could not be displayed because this bot violated local laws”.

In the original publication, links were released to documents from the Federal Police and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) regarding a cyberattack on the entity. The attackers, on the other hand, did not access the part of the system responsible for storing data regarding voters’ votes.