Telegram quest on Titanic starts a legal war

A century after its sinking, the Titanic continues to generate curiosity. Now a legal battle has broken out that divides those who want to recover their radio communication system and those who prefer that the ship be left to lie peacefully on the ocean floor.

This artifact is considered key to the tragedy, but to rescue it would have to search an area where human remains could remain underwater.

About 1,500 people were shipwrecked alongside the Titanic.

The controversy was sparked by plans announced by a US company that has removed thousands of objects from the liner at the bottom of the ocean.

RMS Titanic Inc, as the company is called, wants to save the Marconi wireless telegraph that issued distress signals on the night of the shipwreck, April 15, 1912. These calls saved the lives of around 700 people who managed to escape in boats lifeguard.

However, the United States government opposes these plans, claiming that such operation would violate federal law and would not respect an international agreement that recognizes the ship’s wreck as a memorial site.

The Titanic sailed from Southampton, England, to New York in the United States. On the night of April 14, 1912, at 11:40 pm, the spacecraft hit an iceberg.

The ocean liner began to flood with thousands of tons of water that penetrated through the holes in the structure.

Thomas Andrews was the man who designed the ship and was on board. After inspecting the damage caused by the collision, he confirmed to the captain that the ship was going to sink.



