Telegram now allows you to import WhatsApp conversation

If you are one of the users who decided to leave WhatsApp, but have doubts about leaving the Facebook platform, Telegram presented yesterday (27) a new tool that can help your decision: whoever chooses the Russian app can take it with them your WhatsApp chat history.

The new functionality, for the time being restricted to iOS devices, came together with version 7.4 of Telegram which, in the update notes, provides the option of “moving your chat history from other applications such as WhatsApp, Line and KakaoTalk to Telegram” . See below:

Right after that, Telegram launched a version update, with the number 7.4.1, which deleted the reference to the migration tool. However, you can still import your chats directly from WhatsApp.

How to export WhatsApp conversations to Telegram?

In order for your conversation history to be transferred from WhatsApp to Telegram, you need to have the two recent updates for both applications installed on your device. After updating, just follow the step-by-step below to import.

Note that it is not possible to import chats in batch. You will have to transfer them individually from WhatsApp to Telegram. Here’s how to do it:

Open WhatsApp and tap the conversation you want to export

Access the contact information menu, select the option “Export conversation” (in some cases you have to click “More” before)

There you will see the options “Include media files” or “No media”

Choose whichever you prefer, knowing that including media files increases the size of the conversation

Choose Telegram from the sharing menu and select the contact to which you want to embed the imported chat

When the prompt to import messages appears, select “Import”. It’s done!