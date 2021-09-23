Telegram News For September: Record Live Streams

Telegram: Applications like WhatsApp usually release news without a fixed date, every time they are available. But others like Telegram have an important monthly update established, and each month they gather all the news that they are going to implement in a single update.

News Telegram September

And this month’s is loaded, as it allows you to set different themes for individual chats, share your feelings using interactive emojis with full-screen effects, view detailed read receipts in groups, and record video and audio from live broadcasts. Let’s go through them all:

Chat topics

Telegram has dozens of features to organize your chats and customize their appearance, from folders to animated backgrounds. The new update introduces 8 new themes that can be applied to specific private chats. Each of the new themes has colorful gradient message bubbles, animated backgrounds, and unique background patterns.

Both you and your chat partner can choose the topic for both of you and make each conversation easy to recognize. In this way you can set different topics for chats with coworkers and family. Each theme comes with a version for day and night and will follow your app’s night mode settings, whether you keep your chats in the dark all day, or you like them to follow the sun. Your chat partner will be able to see the topic if he is using the latest version of Telegram.

To set a topic for your chat:

On Android, tap the Chat Header> ⋮> Change Colors

On iOS, tap the Chat header> ⋯> Change colors.