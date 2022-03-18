Telegram: Minister Alexandre De Moraes Determines App Block

Telegram: Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), determined this Friday (18) to block Telegram throughout the national territory. Because of this, the country’s internet providers must adopt measures to make it impossible for users to access the application.

According to Globo, the minister responded to a request from the Federal Police (PF), which reported that the app is “famously known for its stance of not cooperating with judicial and police authorities in several countries, including putting this non-collaborative attitude as an advantage over other communication applications, which makes it a free space for the proliferation of various contents, including repercussions in the criminal area”.

In the decision to block the app, the minister cites the lack of cooperation of Telegram leaders and says that the stance shows “total contempt for Brazilian Justice”.

The country’s internet operators are already being notified by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) and if the decision is not complied with, a daily fine of $ 20.000 has been established.

Reason for blocking

The blocking request comes as a response to unanswered requests for the app to ban profiles that spread fake news on the network. One of the most notorious cases is the Bolsonarista blogger Allan dos Santos, who already had a determination to be banned from the platform.

At the end of February, Minister Alexandre de Moraes had already threatened to ban the app from operating for 48 hours throughout the national territory if those responsible for the software did not meet the legal demands. Telegram even banned accounts linked to Allan, preventing the suspension of services, but a few days later the blogger returned to using other channels on the service.

The STF stated that Allan is “one of those investigated on suspicion of leading a digital militia funding scheme in Brazil”.