Telegram launches one-on-one video calling feature

Secure messaging app Telegram has introduced one-to-one calling feature in both iOS and Android apps. In its announcement, the company underlined that 2020 is a year that highlights the need for face-to-face communication.

In a blog post to celebrate its seventh anniversary, Telegram also explained the video call initiation process. Go to the profile page of the person you want to contact and click on the video call option there. Users can turn the video on or off at any time during a call. Video chat also supports picture-in-picture mode. In this way, users can continue the conversation with other friends in the application during the video call.

According to Telegram’s blog post, video calls are end-to-end encrypted. This feature stands out as one of the distinguishing features of the application for voice calls and text messages.

In the blog post on the subject, “Our apps for Android and iOS are reproducible so anyone can verify the encryption and confirm that their apps use the same open source code we publish with each update.” The statement is included.

In April, Telegram noted that it will feature group video calls by the end of this year. We haven’t gotten to that point yet, but the company stated in its latest blog post that video talks will gain more features and improvements with future versions. It was emphasized that the studies are continuing for the group video call feature, which will be released in the following months.

In addition, Telegram announced that it reached 400 million active users per month in April.



