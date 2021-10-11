Telegram Hosts Children And Nazism

Telegram: Having received more than 70 million new users after the fall of WhatsApp, Telegram has returned to the subject recently. The app has worried authorities and experts for harboring thousands of criminal content.

The subject was the subject of a report by the newspaper O Globo on Sunday (10). The article points out that, upon entering the Brazilian “underworld” of the app, it was possible to find a free dissemination of conversations about child pornography, sexual abuse, as well as the purchase and sale of both guns and drugs on the platform, for example.

According to the vehicle, the illegal materials are in secret groups, which can only be accessed by people who receive an access link. To try to outwit potential bots that recognize words associated with crimes, users use ciphered terms like “Nazi” with Gothic typography, child pornography (CP) and the word “vaccine” spelled backwards.

“Does anyone have an incest video there?” asked a user from one of the groups. “Yes, send me a PV [private message],” someone else replied. This was one of the dialogues caught by the report. In the middle of the conversation, several pornographic videos were sent, even with minors, reports the press vehicle.

Check out, below, some of the illicit materials that were being disseminated in the groups:

torture videos and executions;

illegal trade in weapons, drugs and prescription drugs (abortives and black bars);

sale of counterfeit money;

Nazism, anti-Semitism and racism;

false information about vaccines;

piracy of movies and series;

download personal data such as CPFs.

According to the report, the group with links to illegally downloading series and movies is the one with the largest audience, having more than 128,000 subscribers. Next, there are channels for disclosing videos of executions and torture (24,400 subscribers); anti-Semitism, hate speech and conspiracy theories (21.7 thousand); arms trade (19,300) and download of personal data (18.7 thousand). Child pornography groups reach about 12,000 people.