Telegram has not yet blocked porn deepfakes bots

In the last month, Telegram became involved in a huge controversy: some users from the Russian region and neighboring countries created groups with robots equipped with an Artificial Intelligence capable of generating pornographic photos of well-known women, the DeepNudes. The company has not yet solved the problem and is accused of ignoring the warnings of several experts.

The problem is aggravated by the supposed presence of images of minors, among the many produced daily by robots in groups dedicated to the activity. For that, the criminals used a modified version of the DeepNude AI tool, created last year, capable of removing clothes from photos and composing the rest of the body digitally.

The digital security company Sensity, responsible for exposing the case, estimates that more than 100,000 photos have been generated since the groups emerged. In this sense, she had already discovered the presence of the robot on the platform earlier this year and did not get a practical response from Telegram in attempts to contact her.

Technical difficulties

In October, after the case was revealed to the media, the groups that announced the service of the robots were silenced, well-known users changed their names and the channels changed the subject about deepfakes, now dealing with other related technologies. All of this has made it difficult for the authorities to investigate the criminal network, which is now an international task force.

Despite the silence, Sensity says the robots continue to operate discreetly and, in fact, have never stopped working. However, after the denunciations in October, it was possible to limit its performance on iOS devices, which started to display a violation notice message in section 1.1 of the developers guide at the time. The rule limits explicitly pornographic or sexual content on the App Store. Currently, only a generic error message appears on Telegram when trying to use the robot.

The investigation also revealed more problems among the Telegram groups, such as the case of channels aimed at disseminating intimate photos as revenge. The various cases put the messenger’s privacy policy in check, which is now more than ever under pressure from the authorities to take a stand on the matter.



