Telegram Has Been Updated! Here Are 5 Great New Features

Telegram, the Russia-based strong competitor of WhatsApp, was introduced to its users with the new update. The popular instant messaging application has brought a lot of useful features.

Telegram, which appeals to more than 500 million users worldwide, reached a wider audience after WhatsApp announced its new privacy agreement. The developers of the application took advantage of this situation and accelerated their work. The new update came to both iOS and Android devices.

What are the new Telegram features?

1. Payments 2.0

Telegram carries bots that allow you to pay for different services, such as ordering food or paying the taxi fare. Until now, these shopping options were very limited. But now, credit card support has come into practice. On the other hand, when purchasing a product, you will have the opportunity to give an optional tip.

2. New web version

Telegram has finally updated its web version, which has remained primitive for a long time. The program, where you can instantly access all chats, use animated stickers, choose the dark mode theme and much more, has a file size of only 400 KB.

3.Zoom feature

Telegram photos and videos can now be magnified over the chat screen without the need to open the media preview. To turn on the zoom mode, all you have to do is to hover over the content with two fingers and apply the magnification gesture.

4. Voice chat scheduling

Offering the Clubhouse-style voice chat feature to users, Telegram now has the feature of scheduling these broadcasts for channel managers. Group members have the chance to learn the day and time of the conversation weeks in advance; On the chat screen of the group, there is a countdown where you can find out the remaining time.

5. Improvements to the video player

Now, while watching a video on Telegram iOS app, long press the left or right points of the screen with your finger to fast forward or rewind the content. In Android, this process will be performed with the action of double tapping the same points.