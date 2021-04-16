Telegram gains “less restrictive” version outside the Google Play Store

Telegram has won over several new users in the past few months and has become one of WhatsApp’s main competitors. Now, the messenger receives a new version that will not be available on the Google Play Store.

According to Telegram, the new variant for Android devices has “less restrictions”. In addition, it will receive automatic updates through the official website of the application.

So far, Telegram has not reported the meaning of the messaging app with “less restrictions”. However, there is speculation that the version will not block channels with pirated content, which belong to hate groups or censored by governments.

According to Reddit users, these channels cannot be found in the app downloaded through the Google Play Store. Therefore, it is possible that they are available in the new version that does not belong to the Android store.