Telegram also crashes: the app does not work

What a week. Just a couple of days ago, we saw how up to 9 Google services fell due to a failure that according to the official version of the company is this. But although it was not too long, it was enough to create chaos since we could not use Gmail, or YouTube, or the Google search engine, or the Android store, or Google Maps, or Duo, or Hangouts, or Google Drive, or Discord. .

To this we add that not long ago Instagram and Facebook Messenger also fell – again a drag effect due to a failure in Facebook, owner of the 3 services. And to top it off, Telegram, the messaging application that we all usually go to when precisely WhatsApp goes down, and that is now suffering from failures in its service.

Telegram down

About an hour and a half ago, at around 2 in the afternoon, Telegram users began to send error reports for problems in the service. And if we take a look at the DownDetector website, we see that there is indeed a problem with the messaging application, which is not working as it should.

In 20 minutes there were an average of 2,218 reports and 10 times more negative complaints in the comments. And although it seems that now at 3:40 p.m. the worst is over, the app continues to fail.

According to the web map, the fall has been throughout Europe, especially in the Central and Western parts. In Spain it has fully hit, as well as in the southern part of Great Britain, Northern Europe, Northern Italy, the Netherlands, Berlin, and then distributed by Russia – rare, because there the app service is banned – and other areas such as Tel Aviv, Damascus or Tehran.

At the moment the map continues like this, we will be attentive to whether the service is restored soon or not and whether its creators confirm the problem that this service crash has generated.



