Telecommuting: how has your home office market changed

It is not even necessary to work hard to realize that the current scenario has brought many changes to the day to day. We were all invited to wear masks to protect others and ourselves, and social distance significantly impacted society, but companies also felt the reflections of the current context.

According to a study by Fortinet, almost two-thirds of the companies surveyed had to transition quickly from more than half of their workforce to the home office. And several were not even prepared for that. Most respondents said that this sudden change represented a challenge for the organization, with 83% citing it as “moderate”, “very challenging” or “extremely challenging”; only 3% did not feel this change.

After all, what was the real impact of this scenario for the current work model? Intel, a leader in the chip market and manufacturer of the well-known 10th generation Intel® Core ™ processors, invited TecMundo to talk about how the home office is changing the reality of the market.

Irreversible trend

The move towards the home office, although sudden for many companies, has proved to be an almost irreversible trend. According to a survey by Workana, a platform that connects freelancers to companies, 96.7% of the interviewed professionals consider the benefit of remote work to be a differential when choosing the company they want to work for.

In addition, 94.2% of professionals with a formal contract would like to continue working remotely after the pandemic, which really shows the trend of remote action. And most managers do not think otherwise: 84.2% of them consider promoting the home office and believe that the balance between work and personal life is an aspect that they will have to prioritize, also considering the flexibility of schedules.

Research conducted by Cisco Systems shows that professionals really see advantages in the home office. Although only 5% of respondents worked at home most of the time before lockdowns, now 87% want to be able to decide where, how and when to work, alternating between working in the company and remotely.



