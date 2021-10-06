Telecine Play Will Be Closed And Will Migrate To Globoplay, Says Columnist

Telecine Play will close its activities and all content on the platform will be transferred to Globoplay. The information was released this Wednesday (06) by columnist Léo Dias, from the Metropóles website.

According to the publication, Globo confirmed the news through a note saying that the action was taken “based on technical and strategic decisions”.

“The change is aimed at concentrating its extensive content portfolio in a single environment and improving the user experience, in addition to bringing synergy gains to operations. The move reinforces Globo’s direct consumer relationship strategy, which positions Globoplay as the main content marketplace in Brazil”, says another excerpt of the statement.

Also according to the columnist, Telecine will continue as a pay TV channel. But it is not known, for the time being, whether with the inclusion of the entire Telecine Play movie catalog Globoplay will increase in value.

In addition, it was also not confirmed when there will be integration between the platforms, as currently the services are still being sold separately. While Telecine Play is coming out for R$37.90/month, the combo with Globoplay costs $49.90/month (promotional value). The two together plus live channels are costing $74.90/month.

According to Telecine Play itself, the service has more than 2000 films available, including Nomadland, IT: Chapter 2, The Mauritanian, Loss and Damage, Trolls 2 and Camping of Sin.