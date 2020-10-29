Telecine opens the signal to all operators from 29/10

The Telecine Network will open the signal of the six channels to all pay-TV operators, making the moviegoers on duty happy.

The channels will be available free of charge from 29 October until 2 November. It is worth mentioning that the streaming platform will also be released during this period.

In addition to the diverse catalog of films, one of the highlights of the program is Crime Tycoons, which is still playing in some cinemas, with Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant in the cast. Another title worth checking out is the blockbuster Dolittle, with Robert Downey Jr.

During the open signal period, it will also be possible to check out last year’s Oscar winners, such as Parasita, Ford vs. Ferrari and Jojo Rabbit.

For those who want to check out a good comedy, the national hit Minha Mãe É Uma Parte 3, with Paulo Gustavo, will also be available on the programming grid.

To continue enjoying the catalog after the end of the period, you will need to subscribe to Telecine channels or the Telecine Play streaming platform.



