Tektoker Claims that the author of the Try Guys SNL sketches is a college Friend of Ned Fulmer

TikToker found evidence that Ned potentially influenced the writing of the Try Guys SNL parody to portray himself in a better light, which had unpleasant consequences for the recently fired contestant.

On October 8, SNL released a parody depicting the famous Try Guys in a video framed as an episode of CNN Today. The video mocked that the Try Guys fired Ned for cheating on his wife, an incident that the Try Guys shared in their original video: “What Happened.”

Since then, the video has gone viral, and more than a million people have viewed it online in 24 hours. Many community members criticized the writing of the video, which may have been modified by Ned.

TikToker emjineering shared a video in which she suggests that former Try Guys member Ned had a big influence on writing the parody, which further inflamed the controversy surrounding the parody.

TikToker Suggests that Ned Influenced the script

The video began with a fan introducing the four authors of Try Guys SNL: Will Steven, Bowen Young, Celeste Yim and Gary Richardson.

@emjineering #greenscreen Hey @nbcsnl, your writers are using their positions for their own agenda. Who was the target audience for that skit? Everyone either supports @tryguys , or they don’t know who the try guys are. The skit could’ve been funny if Ned Fulmer was the butt of the joke. But to act as if the try guys were overreacting? that’s just tone deaf. ♬ original sound – Emjineer

She then showed a clip in which Ned briefly talked about his connection with SNL: “I have a newborn baby, and he’s an SNL writer.” TikToker then provided additional evidence linking Ned to the script.

According to TikToker, who obtained her information from his official LinkedIn profiles, “Ned studied at Yale University from 2005 to 2009, while Will Stephen studied at Yale University from 2007 to 2011.”

This hints that Will Steven, one of the writers who wrote specifically for Try Guys SNL, and Ned may know each other, and that Ned could have greatly influenced the script. This could explain Ned’s characterization in the sketch.

“This parody had unpleasant consequences, and I’m glad about it,” said one of the users.

Another intervened: “You tell me that four people wrote IT,” criticizing poor spelling.