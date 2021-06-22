Tekken X Street Fighter: Producer Confirms Game Cancellation

Tekken X Street Fighter: Announced in 2010 to the surprise of many fans of fighting games, the game Tekken X Street Fighter had not received news for years, which led many people to believe that the project would never get off the ground. Sadly, Tekken franchise producer Katsuhiro Harada confirmed this month that the game actually “died” when it was still in the early stages of development.

Confirmation came in a stream from Harada himself on his YouTube channel, in which he further reported that Bandai-Namco had decided to shut down when the team had already done 30% of the planned work. He mentioned that the progress of some models and moves for the characters was going really well and that this is something he would have liked to show the audience as he was quite confident with the project.

The director of Tekken 7, Kouhei Ikeda, was also present at the broadcast and even commented on the waste of knowing that the conceptual arts would never be shown to the public, also citing the hard work of the artists who were part of the canceled work’s team. Considering that the project won’t really go forward, Bandai-Namco might as well release these arts to fans.

Remember that the game would be a complement to the Street Fighter X Tekken game, which was developed by Capcom and released in 2012 for the PS3, PS Vita and Xbox 360. While this game had the 2D fighting style of Street Fighter, the version produced by Bandai-Namco would follow Tekken’s 3D style.

Unfortunately, it looks like we’ll never see Bandai coming back to this project, so we’ll have to settle for seeing fighter Kazuya Mishima in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Switch, as he was confirmed as one of the game’s new characters at this year’s E3!