Tekken Series Surpasses 50 Million Sales Figures

Tekken series, which has been in the game world for more than 26 years, has managed to exceed 50 million sales according to the statement made by the veteran name of the series. Tekken 7, the last game of the series, exceeded 6 million sales.

Developed by Bandai Namco Studios, the Tekken series first debuted 26 years ago for Arcade platforms, then came to game consoles, and in the following years gained new games. The fighting game series, which covers a period of 26 years, of course, has a place in most people’s memories.

The last game in the series to date was Tekken 7, which debuted for Arcade in 2015. The game’s meeting with Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players took place two years later in 2017. Today, Katsuhiro Harada, the 26-year veteran of the Tekken series, shared a message that will touch the fans of the series.

Tekken series exceeded 50 million sales figures:

Katsuhiro Harada, who shared on Twitter, announced that Tekken 7 reached 6 million sales in total. However, Harada added that the entire Tekken series sold more than 50 million units in total. Thus, the Tekken series reached an important milestone.

Tekken 7, the last game of the series loved by the players, will switch to the fourth season, which will bring new content to it in the coming days. With the new season, new characters and maps will be added to the game, one of which is Kunimitsu, a female Ninja, according to what has been learned so far. The new season was announced with a trailer in the past weeks.



