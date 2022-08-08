Tekken 8 has just been teased in the strangest way

Bandai Namco may have just unveiled Tekken 8 in a bizarre and oddly nostalgic manner during a live broadcast of the Evolution Championship Series 2022 fighting game tournament. This weekend, talented fighting game players from all over the world gathered on the EVO stage in Los Vegas to test their skills in such famous games as Guilty Gear Drive, Street Fighter 5, Skullgirls and even the recently released Warner Bros. a MultiVersus themed crossover— and there were many new revelations about the future of the fighting game genre, even as fans celebrated its present.

Another major fighting game that was presented at this year’s EVO event was Tekken 7, released in 2017 and became the ninth installment of the multi-year Tekken series. Longtime Tekken director and producer Katsuhiro Harada called the Tekken 7 plot a kind of finale to the Mishima Zaibatsu storyline that has been at the heart of the series since the original Tekken (complete with Kazuya and Heihachi Mishima, who apparently fight their final battle in the culmination of the Tekken 7 story mode), but he also promised that there will be more Tekken games in the future after Tekken 7. Now it seems that the next installment of this legendary fighting game series was mysteriously and unorthodox teased during this year’s live broadcast of EVO 2022.

According to GamesRadar, yesterday’s live broadcast of the EVO 2022 tournament showed a short excerpt from Kazuya Mishima’s finale in the original Tekken, showing how the anti-hero throws the body of his beaten father Heihachi off a cliff for the first and, ultimately, not the last time. However, when Kazuya’s CGI model of the early 90s turns to smile at the camera, the scene suddenly changes to a more realistic version, grinning ominously at the audience, with one glowing eye and the words “Get ready” appearing on the screen. Tekken producer Katsuhiro Harada briefly took the stage in front of a distraught crowd and commentators to wordlessly promote the new Tekken project, which was supposed to show this short teaser trailer. This clip was subsequently posted by Twitter user TekkenGamercom, as seen below.

What could Last night’s Tekken Tease Mean

The following #TEKKEN was very briefly teased on #Evo2022. Get ready! pic.twitter.com/B8KwPvWuaI

— TekkenGamer 鉄拳ゲーマー🕹 (@TekkenGamercom) August 8, 2022

At the moment, it is unclear exactly what the mysterious teaser of Tekken implies, but many fans are naturally over the moon at the thought that Tekken 8 will finally appear after five years. Of course, this brief image of Kazuya Mishima could be a sign of another supposed Tekken project, such as the “suspended” Tekken X Street Fighter crossover project. However, it seems more likely that this Tekken clip should be a sign that Tekken 8 is in development.

Be that as it may, the potential teaser of Tekken 8 caused a shock throughout the EVO 2022 arena, and commentators could barely contain their excitement at the sight of Kazuya Mishima, who apparently foreshadowed the appearance of the next chapter of the franchise. It’s still not entirely clear what Katsuhiro Harada and his Bandai Namco team have planned for the future of Tekken, but now fans know they haven’t seen the last of Kazuya Mishima from Tekken.