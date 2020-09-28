Tekken 7 surpasses 6 million units distributed

Bandai Namco’s title is also shown in the launch trailer for its fourth season, which will add new features and characters.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Tekken 7 have two things in common: they are both fighting games, and both are the best-selling genre titles of this generation. Bandai Namco has announced that its hit title has already surpassed 6 million units distributed and sold digitally. He announced it during the Tokyo Game Show 2020, which this year was held virtually due to the coronavirus crisis. In addition, they have also confirmed the first downloadable (and paid) character of season 4, which will be nothing more and nothing less than Kunimitsu.

With a trick, because it is not exactly the character we met in Tekken 2. The identity of this fighter has already been revealed: she is the daughter of the character we saw in the classic Bandai Namco game. Of course, he retains the name and his hallmark, that fox mask that his mother wore in all her battles. The presentation at TGS 2020 has also served to present the launch trailer for the new season, which you can see below these lines.

50 million in total

Tekken 7 surpassed 5 million copies distributed at the end of 2019, so the company has managed to distribute 1 million more before the end of the year. It beats games like Street Fighter V or Dragon Ball FighterZ (which came out, yes, a year later, in 2018). The figures also reflect that the saga has distributed a total of 50 million units since its premiere on the first PlayStation.

Tekken 7 is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For now, Bandai Namco has not explained and if it will adapt the proposal to the new generation or opt for a new installment for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. What is clear is that this seventh chapter still has life in front.



