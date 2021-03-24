Tekken 7: Lidia Sobieska is available as a DLC character

Bandai Namco released on Tuesday (23) the latest character of the fourth season of Tekken 7, Lidia Sobieska, which can be purchased individually via DLC or through Season Pass.

The fictional Prime Minister of Poland debuts in the franchise alongside the Island Paradise setting, which features Lee / Violet sitting in a beach chair in the background while watching the fights and sunbathing. Lidia arrives with the same fighting style as characters like Heihachi and Jin, using quick and devastating karate moves. Check out the reveal trailer below.

Thus, Lidia joins the ninja Kunimitsu as characters from the last season of Tekken 7. So far, nothing has been revealed about new fighters that could be announced in the future as members of the pass.

Tekken 7 is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC.