Tekken 7 fourth season update announced

Bandai Namco announced that the fourth season update for Tekken 7 is on the way with the video it released. According to the situation, we will say hello to another playable character, besides many improvements and improvements.

Tekken 7 season four update details

The fourth season announcement for the current game of the Tekken series, Tekken 7, has become an indispensable part of the arcade halls. The update, which will meet game lovers in the fall of 2020, will include changes to the user interface, adjustments to the strength of the existing character in the game, and new combos, as well as performance improvements.

A new online ranking system called Tekken Prowess will also come with an update. The system in question will check if the opponent has a Wi-Fi connection and calculate the probability of the match being interrupted. In this way, it is aimed to solve the problems experienced in the online ranking system.

You can access the video published for the fourth season update of the game, which you can play on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox. Also, towards the end of the video, someone who was thought to be wearing a Ninja costume appeared. This person was interpreted as a new character expected to be announced. The character’s name is estimated to be Kunimitsu.



