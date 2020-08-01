Tekken 7 confirms its fourth season pass in a new trailer

Bandai Namco confirms that Tekken 7 will receive a fourth season pass. Improvements, new features, unpublished functions and corrections will arrive at the end of 2020.

Tekken 7 will receive a fourth season pass at the end of the year. This was confirmed by Bandai Namco during the celebration of the Japan Fighting Game Publishers. The success of the Japanese brand prepares a battery of news for some point in the last quarter of 2020.

Although we do not know the details in depth, the trailer that accompanied the announcement revealed the team’s intentions. We can expect “updates to the balance of battles, new moves for all fighters, Tekken Prowess and improvements to the online experience.”

Nor have the first names that will join the campus have transcended, although the last image in the video emerges as a clue for fans. The King of Iron Fist Tournament prepares to follow his post-launch plan. You can see the trailer at the head of this news.

Three years later

The title came last 2017. In this house it took an 8.3 out of 10 final valuation. During the conclusions, we said that Tekken 7 “is a robust game, excellent in terms of combat mechanics but perhaps somewhat vague or conformist when it comes to offering a content package that lives up to expectations.”

As it says in its last brick, “conformity can be expensive”, although time seems to have put Tekken 7 in its place. Three years later he continues to receive news in a content grid that does not seem to reach a ceiling. Faces like Negan (The Walking Dead), Craig Marduk, Anna Williams, Lei Wulong, Noctis (Final Fantasy XV), and Leroy Smith later came to launch, among other warriors. The last to appear was Fahkumram, the “national hero of Thailand,” as noted in his description. His fighting style, extracted from Muay Thai, offers a different point of view than the punching salad that we can see in the rest of the contenders.



