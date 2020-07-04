Tekashi 6ix9ine Premieres YAYA Video, Their New Song

Tekashi 6ix9ine sang in Spanish for this new tune titled YAYA.Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine shared with his followers a new piece of music, the song is called YAYA and has its own video on YouTube.

Daniel Hernández, better known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, was released from prison a few months ago and, while continuing to serve his sentence on parole, he has not stopped working on new music.

That is how I create YAYA, a melody where, unlike his previous releases, Tekashi sings and raps in Spanish.

In days past, Tekashi had shared his excitement at the premiere of this tune through his Instagram account, noting that this was the best song he had done so far.

He also added that his song ‘would break’ the internet and dedicated this release to the people of Latin America.

In the video, recorded at Tekashi’s 6ix9ine home due to his probation, the singer proudly shows off the surveillance device he’s wearing on his ankle, while in the song’s lyrics he mentions other music stars like Shakira. and Annita.

Previously, Tekashi 6ix9ine released the song Trollz with Nicky Minaj, this melody broke some records after its premiere.

Check out YAYA’s video below:



