Teenager arrested in Japan after kicking arcade

Japan still has arcade houses spread over several cities, where the population still has the chance to have fun with very varied titles, ranging from fighting games to machines in which you can measure your strength with punches. And it was exactly in one of these that a young man ended up discounting his anger differently and ended up in prison.

According to the website Kobe Shimbun Next (via Kotaku), a 16-year-old teenager who lives in the city of Kakogawa was arrested for depredating private property. In this case, he confessed to kicking the place where the coin is placed when visiting the arcade house last Thursday (11).

“I put a coin in and the game didn’t start, so I got angry. I kicked the machine three or four times ”, commented the young man, whose name was not revealed.