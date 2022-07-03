Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Why Raphael is the best street fighter

Rafael is the best street fighter of all the Ninja Turtles, and in many ways thanks to his signature weapon — sai. Although he may have raised them as brothers, Splinter gave each of the turtles a different weapon. Without a doubt, the Turtle Sensei guessed that it would be difficult for opponents to adapt to an inappropriate group whose fighting styles were very different — and he was right. Each of the turtles has different specialties.

Raphael, for example, uses sai. This ancient weapon originated in continental Asia several thousand years ago, and its exact origin remains a mystery even now. Some believe it started out as a farmer’s trident modified to protect against bandits. Others suggest that it was developed as a weapon of female self-defense, starting with a hairpin. Although it is traditionally believed that this is a dagger, in fact, sai is better understood as a kind of baton. The Japanese police started using a version of sai, called jutte, back in 1669.

Related: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Marvel’s Daredevil have the Same Origin

Raphael’s dagger makes him a skilled street fighter. A thick blade is usually blunt, which means it can be used offensively to break an enemy’s ribs. The design of the sai means that it is best used in close combat, and it is ideal for locking knives. The Sai flip is used not only for show: experienced fighters twist it to protect their hands, or use the butt to strengthen the blow. All this means that Raphael is prepared for street battles, and not for face-to-face battles with Shredder and the Foot Clan.

Despite the fact that Raphael is a Turtle with the worst temper, it’s funny to note that he was given a weapon designed to subdue opponents, not to kill them; Splinter may have originally given him sai so that he could learn restraint. Ironically, Raphael doesn’t use the sai to its full extent; they are designed for concealed weapons, but he carries them openly, so his enemies know exactly what to expect from him. Without a doubt, Raphael modified the traditional fighting style of sai, because his three thick fingers would require different grips, and they would certainly complicate the coup of sai. He seems to have adapted the sai to use it in a more aggressive manner because he rarely used them in a defensive role.

Cy could have made Raphael the strongest of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The weight of the sai is known to strengthen the muscles of the arms, which probably means that Raphael can deliver a strong blow, especially if he flips his sai and uses the butt. Raphael is by far the most dangerous melee fighter among the ninja turtles, and he should not be underestimated in combat.