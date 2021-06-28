Teen Wolf: Where’s The Show’s Cast Been? See The Before and The After!

The series Teen Wolf – Teen Wolf marked an era on MTV: it was seven years and 100 episodes about young student Scott McCall – played by Tyler Posey – who was bitten by a wolf and had his life transformed, starting to fight supernatural enemies in Beacon Hills.

Who also had their lives transformed after the series were the actors of the youth odyssey. Check out the before and after cast of Teen Wolf. Spoiler: The main duo continues to face dangerous creatures!

Tyler Posey

Star of the show, in real life, Posey continues her artistic career. The actor participates in the series Jane the Virgin and starred in 2018 in the horror film Truth or Dare – where he met Sophia Ali, with whom he dated until December 2019.

His latest film, Alone, takes place in a global pandemic that turns people into zombies. The actor said he is in contact with series creator Jeff Davis and is talking to him about bringing the project back. Posey also maintains an account on Only Fans.

Dylan O’Brien

The actor played Stiles Stilinski, Scott’s best friend turned villain. After Teen Wolf, O’Brien starred in the Maze Runner trilogy, based on the books by James Dashner. In 2016, he had an accident that took him away from work for six months.

The actor voices Bumblebee on Transformers and recently appeared on the YouTube series Weird City and Apple TV+’s Amazing Stories. Her last role was in the movie Love and Monsters, a zombie comedy available on Netflix.

The actor is currently finishing the sci-fi movie Infinite, which he will star opposite Mark Wahlberg.

Holland Roden

In Teen Wolf, the actress played banshee Lydia Martin, a role for which she was awarded the Teen Choice Award in 2017. After the series, Roden starred in the horror anthology Channel Zero, appeared in the Amazon Prime Video Lore anthology and starred in the new MacGyver version.

Crystal Reed

Crystal starred in the series as Allison Argent, who came from a family of supernatural hunters. After her character’s death in season three, the actress returned to the show in season five to play Allison’s ancestor Marie-Jeanne Valet.

After Teen Wolf, Crystal played Sofia Falcone in Fox’s Gotham and Abby Arcane in DC’s Swamp Thing – which was canceled.

Tyler Hoechlin

A fan favorite, Derek Hale was a werewolf of few words. The actor left the series in season four, but returned for the final episode. In 2016, Hoechlin went on to play Superman in the Supergirl series. Currently the actor embodies the hero in the series Superman & Lois in 2021 .

Dylan Sprayberry

The actor joined Teen Wolf in season four, playing Liam Dunbar. Sprayberry starred in Hulu’s thriller Light as a Feather, which was canceled in 2020 after two seasons. The actor is also a musician and intends to release an EP soon.

Daniel Sharman

The British actor played Isaac Lahey, who became a werewolf after a bite from Derek. After the end of Teen Wolf, Sharman joined the spin-off cast of The Vampire Diaries series The Originals.

Arden Cho

The actress played Kira Yukimura from season three onwards. The character struggled to control her Kitsune abilities. Arden plays Emily in the NBC medical drama Chicago Med.

In addition to acting, Cho also sings and has a YouTube channel on which he does covers and gastronomy videos. In February 2019, the actress took over as CEO of Leonard & Church watchmaking – created by her years before.

If you’ve missed Teen Wolf, or you’re curious and want to watch the show for the first time, the six seasons of the series are available on Netflix.