Teen Wolf: Tyler Posey Tells What He Expects From The Series Revival

Teen Wolf: If you were—or still are—a Teen Wolf fan, chances are you’ve heard that a movie revival of the series is officially in development. Last Thursday (07), the protagonist of the MTV production, Tyler Posey, spoke for the first time about returning to history.

“I’m really excited to play this character again. I miss him, I love him. And I think what got me most excited is watching them age. We were in high school for a long time. I’m excited to see them grow old and get out of this. High school was a character of its own on the series, so I’m excited to see how things go without the involvement of the school environment. It will be interesting,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

The Teen Wolf Movie

In the plot, a “terrible evil has arisen in the town of Beacon Hills. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes and all the other shapeshifters of the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall, who now he’s no longer a teenager, he’s an Alpha, he can gather new allies and gather trusted friends to fight what could be the most powerful and deadly enemy they’ve ever faced.”